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Creating Divination Cards Workshop w/ Deck Creator Isabella Rotman

Creating Divination Cards Workshop w/ Deck Creator Isabella Rotman

Have you ever dreamed about making and reading with your own tarot or oracle deck? Do you doodle cups, swords, and pentacles in the corner of your sketchbook? Are you a card reader yourself, and want to try your hand at the art-making end of the divination practice?

Join artist Isabella Rotman, creator of This Might Hurt Tarot and This Might Help Oracle, in a workshop all about making your very own divination deck.

In this three-hour workshop, Isabella will discuss different types of divination decks (tarot, oracle, and lenormand), symbolism in tarot, and how to choose a theme for your deck. After the discussion and brainstorming, participants will embark on drawing a single card.

This workshop is open to all tarot and oracle enthusiasts, from artists who are already planning a deck, to those who are simply interested in learning more. Tarot imagery is rich with symbolism, steeped in history and tradition, and deeply meaningful to the spiritual practices of people around the world. And beyond all that, it's also really fun to draw!

3S Artspace
$50
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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