Community Read Book Discussion
Community Read Book Discussion
Community Read participants of any age are welcome to join us for a discussion about Loyalty by Avi. We'll have some questions to get us started if needed, but we hope to have a discussion about the book and the thoughts it aroused for readers of all ages.
Maxfield Public Library
Free
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org