Community Breakfast on Italian Heritage Day - Manchester, N.H.

Join the Friends of Italian Americans Foundation for a special Columbus Day Community Breakfast in Manchester—a morning celebrating the contributions of Italian Americans and immigrants who have helped shape Manchester, New Hampshire, and our nation.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and coffee, connect with members of the community, and hear from an exceptional lineup of New Hampshire leaders, including Manchester Mayor Jay Ruiz, Governor Kelly Ayotte, Senator Lou D’Allesandro, and our 2026 honoree, Alex Ray, founder of The Common Man Family.

Hear stories and perspectives on the people, values, and immigrant experiences that have helped build New Hampshire. It’s a chance to enjoy a great breakfast, meet your neighbors, hear from influential community leaders, and celebrate the heritage and contributions that continue to strengthen our state.

Free to attend. All are welcome!