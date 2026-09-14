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Community Breakfast on Italian Heritage Day

Community Breakfast on Italian Heritage Day

Join the Friends of Italian Americans Foundation for a special Columbus Day Community Breakfast in Portsmouth—a morning celebrating the contributions of Italian Americans and immigrants who have helped shape Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and our nation.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and espresso & coffee bar, connect with members of the local community, and hear from Portsmouth City Councilor Beth Moreau and Mayor Deaglan McEachern as they share their perspectives on the achievements, traditions, and lasting impact of Italian Americans and immigrant communities in Portsmouth.

Whether you have Italian roots, are part of an immigrant family, or simply appreciate the diverse stories that make our community stronger, this is an opportunity to enjoy a great breakfast, meet your neighbors, and celebrate the people and cultures that have helped build our community.

Free to attend. All are welcome!

Please use our registration link to reserve your seat!

Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel
Free
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Italian Americans
603-929-2300
info@friendsofia.org
https://friendsofia.org/
Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel
250 Market Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-431-2300
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/psmsi-sheraton-portsmouth-harborside-hotel/overview/

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