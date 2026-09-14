Community Bake: Pizza with a Purpose!

The Arts Council of Tamworth has once again teamed up with Flatbread Company of North Conway for “Community Bake: Pizza with Purpose!” On Tuesday, October 6th, the Flatbread Company has committed to donating $3.50 for each large and $1.75 for each small flatbread sold during the evening to the Arts Council.

Dine in or take out--either works! Join us for some amazing pizza and know that you're supporting the arts in our community at the same time.