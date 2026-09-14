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Community Bake: Pizza with a Purpose!

Community Bake: Pizza with a Purpose!

The Arts Council of Tamworth has once again teamed up with Flatbread Company of North Conway for “Community Bake: Pizza with Purpose!” On Tuesday, October 6th, the Flatbread Company has committed to donating $3.50 for each large and $1.75 for each small flatbread sold during the evening to the Arts Council.

Dine in or take out--either works! Join us for some amazing pizza and know that you're supporting the arts in our community at the same time.

Flatbread Company of North Conway
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org/
Flatbread Company of North Conway
2952 White Mountain Highway
North Conway, New Hampshire 03860
603-356-4470
katieb@flatbreadcompany.com
https://flatbreadcompany.com/locations/north-conway-nh/

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