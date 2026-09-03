© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

Coloring Main Street

Coloring Main Street

2026 marks the second year of Coloring Main Street, and the Downtown Nashua Association is thrilled to invite the community to this large-scale chalk art experience. Downtown Nashua sidewalks will once again transform into giant coloring-book canvases, outlined by talented local artists and ready for participants of all ages to bring to life with color.

https://downtownnashua.org/coloring-main-street/

Main Street, Nashua
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
www.downtownnashua.org
Main Street, Nashua

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.