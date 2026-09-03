Coloring Main Street
Coloring Main Street
2026 marks the second year of Coloring Main Street, and the Downtown Nashua Association is thrilled to invite the community to this large-scale chalk art experience. Downtown Nashua sidewalks will once again transform into giant coloring-book canvases, outlined by talented local artists and ready for participants of all ages to bring to life with color.
https://downtownnashua.org/coloring-main-street/
Main Street, Nashua
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
Main Street, Nashua