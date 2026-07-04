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Collage, Color, and Composition at Fiddleheads Gallery

Collage, Color, and Composition at Fiddleheads Gallery

After a quick look at color theory and composition, each artist will create a collage in response to a prompt. Then we will dive into playing and creating our own works of art using the material provided, or any special things you bring from home.
Please bring your own scissors and collage objects that have meaning to you. Please bring your lunch.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$45 for DVAA members; $50 for nonmembers – includes materials
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Michelle Dilts
michelle_dilts@yahoo.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

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