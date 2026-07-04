Collage, Color, and Composition at Fiddleheads Gallery
Collage, Color, and Composition at Fiddleheads Gallery
After a quick look at color theory and composition, each artist will create a collage in response to a prompt. Then we will dive into playing and creating our own works of art using the material provided, or any special things you bring from home.
Please bring your own scissors and collage objects that have meaning to you. Please bring your lunch.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$45 for DVAA members; $50 for nonmembers – includes materials
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
Artist Group Info
Michelle Dilts
michelle_dilts@yahoo.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360