Charlie Brown Christmas Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House

Based in Conway, NH, The Heather Pierson Trio (Heather, piano and vocals; Shawn Nadeau, bass; and Craig Bryan, drums) performs a rich variety of Heather's originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique re-workings of familiar American music.

In their annual December offering, the Trio shares their interpretation of Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack of "A Charlie Brown Christmas", additional Guaraldi compositions, and other holiday favorites. Heather, singer/songwriter/performer is known for her bell tone vocals and equal parts New Orleans-Oscar-Brubeck jazz piano leanings.

The musical score for "A Charlie Brown Christmas", composed by the late Vince Guaraldi and first broadcast in December of 1965, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit "Linus and Lucy". His gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition. The Heather Pierson Trio performs the entirety of the Charlie Brown Christmas album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions.

More artist information is available at www.heatherpierson.com