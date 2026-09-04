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California Guitar Trio

California Guitar Trio

The California Guitar Trio has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. The trio’s questing spirit drives it to explore the intersections between rock, jazz, classical, and world music, with the occasional surfer or spaghetti Western tune for good measure! Opening the evening will be Hiroya Tsukamoto is a Japanese-born fingerstyle guitarist, composer, and singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of folk, jazz, and world music. He received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in 2000 and has since performed internationally at venues such as the Blue Note in New York City and the United Nations. Doors open at 6pm

The Majestic Theatre Conway
$42.50
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre Conway
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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