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Building Community: the 200th anniversary of the iconic South Church building and the role it plays in the Portsmouth community.

Building Community: the 200th anniversary of the iconic South Church building and the role it plays in the Portsmouth community.

The public is invited to South Church on Sunday, May 3, from 4:00–5:30 PM for a free community talk and reception celebrating the building’s bicentennial and its role in the Portsmouth community.

The granite landmark at 292 State Street, with its clear, arching windows and soaring portico columns, opened its doors in 1826, replacing a series of wooden churches dating back to 1636. It was described at the time as “one of the most beautiful and impressive temples of worship in the land,” according to Janet Polasky, author of a South Church history, due to be published later this year.

The May 3 program will feature presentations by Peter Michaud, an architectural historian, and Eric Lipsitt, former South Church trustee, on the building’s architectural history; Janet Polasky, UNH professor of history emerita, and Angela Matthew, co-founder and tour leader of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, on the church's social history and impact; and church co-leaders, the Rev. Ellen Quaadgras and Kirsten Hunter, on how South Church is serving the community today.

South Church Portsmouth
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026

Event Supported By

South Church 200th Anniversary Committee
603-436-4762
info@southchurch-uu.org
https://www.southchurch-uu.org/anniversary/

Artist Group Info

leves@une.edu
South Church Portsmouth
292 State Street
Portsmouth , New Hampshire 03801

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