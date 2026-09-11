Broom Making Workshop with Lady Gage Basketry
Broom Making Workshop with Lady Gage Basketry
Discover the centuries old tradition of broom making with Lady Gage Basketry!
Learn to create three types of brooms - a round hand broom, a scrubber, and a cake tester - to take home and use around the house or give as a holiday gift. This free event is for ages 12+ (with the assistance of an adult) and requires upper body strength and hand dexterity.
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Stephanie
stephanie@ladygagebasketry.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com