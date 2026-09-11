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Broom Making Workshop with Lady Gage Basketry

Broom Making Workshop with Lady Gage Basketry

Discover the centuries old tradition of broom making with Lady Gage Basketry!

Learn to create three types of brooms - a round hand broom, a scrubber, and a cake tester - to take home and use around the house or give as a holiday gift. This free event is for ages 12+ (with the assistance of an adult) and requires upper body strength and hand dexterity.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

Artist Group Info

Stephanie
stephanie@ladygagebasketry.com
https://www.ladygagebasketry.com/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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