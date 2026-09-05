Botanical Artisan Fair at Bedrock Gardens

Bedrock Gardens presents the Botanical Artisan Fair: A Fall Festival of Garden-Related Arts and Crafts, a day long event bringing together artists and makers whose work is inspired by plants, gardens, and the natural world.

The fair will feature a curated collection of fine art and handcrafted goods, including botanical artwork, fiber arts, baskets, handmade brooms, blown glass flowers, botanical body care, and other garden-inspired creations. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their work, and find something special to take home.

Throughout the day, artisans will demonstrate traditional and garden-related skills, including wreath making, natural dyeing, seed saving and traditional garden crafts. The demonstrations offer visitors a chance to see how these beautiful and useful objects are made and to talk directly with the people who practice these crafts.

Featured artists include Kerry Michaels, Diane Stradling, Corey Slater of Slater Basketry, Bryan Cassidy of Crommet Creek, Janee Marie Lavender Creative, Haidee Soule Merritt, Donna Blumenthal, Carolyn Maul, John Forti, and Alison Magill.

The fair will also feature Aislinn Hird, Bedrock Gardens' 2026 Artist-in-Residence, who will be exhibiting work inspired by the gardens and sharing her experience as artist-in-residence.

The Botanical Artisan Fair is included with admission to Bedrock Gardens. Admission is free for members and $15 for the public. No advance registration is required; visitors may purchase admission or show their membership card at the garden entrance kiosk.

Come spend a fall day at Bedrock Gardens discovering beautiful artwork, meeting talented makers, watching traditional skills in action, and celebrating the many ways gardens and nature inspire creativity.

About Bedrock Gardens

Located at 19 High Street in Lee, New Hampshire, Bedrock Gardens is an easy and scenic drive—about an hour from Boston and Portland, 45 minutes from Manchester, and 30 minutes from Concord—making it an ideal day-trip destination. The gardens offer free parking and accessible facilities.

Bedrock Gardens is a dynamic, 30 + acre public garden and cultural center that integrates unusual botanical specimens and unique sculpture into an inspiring landscape journey. Weekly events and educational programming for adults and children celebrate gardening, nature, art, craft and wellness, while building a strong sense of community. Described by the Boston Globe as "one of the most beautiful and intriguing landscapes in New Hampshire,"