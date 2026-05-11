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Boozin' and Schmoozin' , Historic Taverns of Dover and their early role in the American Revolution

Boozin' and Schmoozin' , Historic Taverns of Dover and their early role in the American Revolution

Boozin' and Schmoozin'
Dover's Historic Taverns and their early role in the American Revolution
Speaker: Jonathan Nichols, Exec. Dir., Woodman Museum

Madbury Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Madbury Historical Society, Madbury Public Library

Artist Group Info

Beth@powdermajorsfarm.com
Madbury Town Hall
13 Town Hall Road
Madbury, New Hampshire 03823

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