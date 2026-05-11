Boozin' and Schmoozin' , Historic Taverns of Dover and their early role in the American Revolution
Boozin' and Schmoozin' , Historic Taverns of Dover and their early role in the American Revolution
Boozin' and Schmoozin'
Dover's Historic Taverns and their early role in the American Revolution
Speaker: Jonathan Nichols, Exec. Dir., Woodman Museum
Madbury Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Madbury Historical Society, Madbury Public Library
Artist Group Info
Beth@powdermajorsfarm.com
Madbury Town Hall
13 Town Hall RoadMadbury, New Hampshire 03823