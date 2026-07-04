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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Booze & Blooms

Booze & Blooms

DATE | Friday, July 24
HOURS | 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Enjoy an evening among the sunflowers at Coppal House Farm during this special 21+ event. Sample handcrafted wines and spirits from Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, enjoy live music from a musician, and purchase dinner from local food trucks. Stroll through the blooming sunflower fields and experience a summer evening on the farm. Advance tickets recommended. For details and tickets, visit www.nhsunflower.com.

Coppal House Farm
$40-$60
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coppal House Farm
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com
Coppal House Farm
118 North River Rd
Lee, New Hampshire 03861
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com

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