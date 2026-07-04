Booze & Blooms
Booze & Blooms
DATE | Friday, July 24
HOURS | 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Enjoy an evening among the sunflowers at Coppal House Farm during this special 21+ event. Sample handcrafted wines and spirits from Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, enjoy live music from a musician, and purchase dinner from local food trucks. Stroll through the blooming sunflower fields and experience a summer evening on the farm. Advance tickets recommended. For details and tickets, visit www.nhsunflower.com.
Coppal House Farm
$40-$60
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Coppal House Farm
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
Coppal House Farm
118 North River RdLee, New Hampshire 03861
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com