Book Club Night at Wine on Main

Local writer Jocelyn Winn joins us for book club night. We will be reading a brand-new thriller by Jaclyn Goldis- The Last Time We Saw Her. Set on a remote island in Portugal, this riveting book comes to us from the critically acclaimed author of The Chateau. Wine on Main book club nights include fun guided discussion, a wine tasting, light snacks, and more.

$30pp.

About The Last Time We Saw Her:

Ten years ago, a group of American teenage summer campers went to a lush and isolated Azores island for a hiking and heritage trip. But when a clue to a local legend of buried treasure emerged, the summer devolved into a frenzied hunt and culminated in the disappearance--and rumored murder--of "it girl" camper, Sydney. She was never seen again and the treasure never found.

Now, a decade later, Sydney's closest circle returns to honor her memory: Sydney's sister and fellow camper, Olivia; a group of childhood camp friends; and their beloved counselors. They've all agreed to participate in a documentary probing what really happened to Sydney.

The group reunites in paradise and retraces their old haunts, hiking along crater lakes and submerging in thermal hot springs. But not everyone has innocent motives for returning to the island. And when the documentary filming reveals explosive truths and fresh hints resurrect the tantalizing treasure hunt, the group begins to implode. Old feuds reignite--and then one of them turns up dead.

Which means that a murderer has surfaced...again.

Each ticket includes:

-Fun guided discussion by local writer and author Jocelyn Winn of the Eleventh Letter

-A wine tasting featuring 4 wines that are inspired by the book

-Light snacks

-Take home goodies for your reading and writing journey

About Jocelyn Winn:

Jocelyn Winn is a professional writer and founder of The Eleventh Letter editorial services, with a brick-and-mortar Writing Gallery at 146 North Main Street in downtown Concord! She is also the nonfiction editor for The Maine Review and works closely with the NH Book Festival, NH Writer’s Project, and Arts Alley. Her recent work can be found in WTWH Media publications, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Eratio, The Waterwheel Review as a Pushcart Prize nominee, and Fourth Genre as a Steinberg Memorial Essay Prize finalist.