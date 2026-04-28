Bees, Pollinators and Your Garden: A Free Workshop

Learn from beekeeper JP Swift how you, bees, and other pollinators can benefit each other and your garden.

In this free workshop, JP will be sharing what to do and what to avoid doing in your flower and vegetable gardens to benefit bees and other pollinators. He will also discuss how they benefit you and your gardens. JP's experience as a beekeeper, teacher, and working in Moulton Farm's fields for more than 30 years makes this a workshop not to miss!

