Bees, Pollinators and Your Garden: A Free Workshop
Bees, Pollinators and Your Garden: A Free Workshop
Learn from beekeeper JP Swift how you, bees, and other pollinators can benefit each other and your garden.
In this free workshop, JP will be sharing what to do and what to avoid doing in your flower and vegetable gardens to benefit bees and other pollinators. He will also discuss how they benefit you and your gardens. JP's experience as a beekeeper, teacher, and working in Moulton Farm's fields for more than 30 years makes this a workshop not to miss!
Moulton Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Moulton Farm
603-279-3915
info@MoultonFarm.com
Moulton Farm
18 Quarry RoadMeredith, New Hampshire 03253
603-279-3915
info@moultonfarm.com