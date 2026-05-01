Blippi is coming to your hometown in the all-new Be Like Blippi Tour! Get ready to see the world more curiously as you move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage in a high-energy live show packed with music, laughter, and surprises, featuring fan-favorites like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” This brand-new interactive adventure invites families to put on your orange glasses and unlock the spark of curiosity inside us all—showing that everyone can Be Like Blippi!

PHOTO EXPERIENCE:

Meet Blippi ON STAGE and have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi in this one-of-a-kind Photo Experience! You’ll also receive a souvenir tour lanyard with a Be Like Blippi Tour Pass to commemorate the day. Don’t miss your chance to create unforgettable, treasured memories with your children that will last a lifetime!

Here’s how it works:

Photo Experience ticket purchasers should go to the Will Call window at the Box Office on the show day to pick up their passes and after-show instructions. Each adult and child (age two and up) in a group must have a Photo Experience ticket in order to attend. The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of show.

Please make sure to bring your camera, as you will want to capture every moment!

Parents, please note that while most children are excited to meet their favorite characters up-close, others can feel frightened. If your child is scared or hesitant to meet Blippi, we recommend moving to the back of the line; This will allow your child the extra time they may need to warm up to Blippi and see how they interact with other children present.

**Admission to the performance is not included in the Photo Experience ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance.

**Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian. Each Child, Parent or Guardian must have a show ticket as well as a Photo Experience ticket to attend.

This show contains Flashing Lights, Haze (Fog), and Confetti

80 Minutes (30 Mins, 20 Mins, 30 Mins) including the Intermission/Interval

It is the tour’s policy that children under 2 years old do not require a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap, but all other patrons do.