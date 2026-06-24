Ballroom Social Dance

Join us for an evening of classic ballroom dancing on New England's largest wooden dance floor! Whether you love Waltz, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, or Jive (East Coast Swing), you'll enjoy a wonderful mix of music designed for dancing of all levels. No partner? No problem! Dance hosts will be available throughout the evening, making this an enjoyable night for couples and singles alike!

Tickets: $10 advance | $15 at the door

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) Enjoy cafe and lounge seating, plus a game room featuring cornhole for even more fun!

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

