© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Autumn Dessert & Wine Pairing at Wine on Main

Autumn Dessert & Wine Pairing at Wine on Main

Savvy Sweets & Treats is back for another scrumptious pairing event at Wine on Main... and this we're putting a fun fall twist on dessert!

Enjoy 4 seasonal desserts paired with 4 complementary wines. You'll also get a sparkling wine on arrival.

Think cozy flavors like apple, cinnamon, pumpkin, chocolate, and more.

You'll receive a take home box for any leftovers (if you have them, that is).

21+ and limited to 20 people.

Due to the nature of this event, no menu substitutions. Each person must have their own ticket to attend.

Wine on Main
$35pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.