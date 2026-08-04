Autumn Dessert & Wine Pairing at Wine on Main

Savvy Sweets & Treats is back for another scrumptious pairing event at Wine on Main... and this we're putting a fun fall twist on dessert!

Enjoy 4 seasonal desserts paired with 4 complementary wines. You'll also get a sparkling wine on arrival.

Think cozy flavors like apple, cinnamon, pumpkin, chocolate, and more.

You'll receive a take home box for any leftovers (if you have them, that is).

21+ and limited to 20 people.

Due to the nature of this event, no menu substitutions. Each person must have their own ticket to attend.