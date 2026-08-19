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Author Talk: "The Ballad of the Fugitive William Parker"

Author Talk: "The Ballad of the Fugitive William Parker"

Join us as New York Times best-selling author Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz discusses her latest book, "The Ballad of the Fugitive William Parker: A True Tale of Love, Murder, Treason, and Ordinary Folks Who Saved America."

An extraordinary forgotten story of an event known in its day as "the first shots of the Civil War," the book is a stylish, propulsive, intimately human tale of farmers, socialites, and self-emancipated folk with little in common who came together to stand against injustice... and won.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Sponsored by the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.

Location: Large Meeting Room

Nashua Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Nashua Public Library
2 Court Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
603-589-4600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
nashualibrary.org

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