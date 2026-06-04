Author Event with Laura Knoy at Wine on Main

Meet local author Laura Knoy and discuss her new book, The Shopkeeper of Alsace! Plus, enjoy a wine tasting inspired by the book.

Local author Laura Knoy comes to Wine on Main to share her new book, The Shopkeeper of Alsace!

The evening will start with a special Q&A with Laura Knoy and Jocelyn Winn, writing coach and owner of The Writing Galley. You'll get to hear all about Laura's background and what inspired the book. From there, engage in fun, guided conversation about the novel. At the end, you'll be able to ask Laura all of your own questions about her life, the book, becoming an author, and more.

Throughout the evening, we'll enjoy four wines inspired by the book. Light snacks will also be provided and there will be giveaways as well.

We encourage you to purchase your books at Gibson's prior to the event- many of the copies there are autographed!

$35pp. 21+. Seating is limited to get your tickets soon.

About Laura Knoy:

Laura Knoy was the founding host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “The Exchange,” which for 25 years was the state’s most widely recognized and respected radio news program. The show won dozens of national, regional, and local awards, and Laura’s NH Presidential Primary night coverage was picked up by NPR stations around the country. Before coming to NHPR, Laura worked at the national level for NPR and other news outlets, including the Canadian Broadcasting Company, and WAMU-Washington.

Today, Laura is an in-demand interviewer, moderator, and narrator. She is Director of Community Engagement at UNH-Franklin Pierce School of Law. Her voice-over work includes a children’s book, a travel app, instructional videos, and live performances of Christmas stories. She’s also the host of two podcasts, including ReadLocalNH, devoted to NH authors. Laura’s debut historical novel, titled “The Shopkeeper of Alsace,” was published in November 2025 by Bedazzled Ink, a traditional publisher based in Northern California.

In her personal life, Laura is a longtime fitness instructor at the Concord YMCA. She spends her free time outdoors, reading, or with friends, while trying to avoid yardwork. She’s been married for thirty years and is mother to two young adult sons and one elderly cat.

About Jocelyn Winn:

Jocelyn Winn is a professional writer and founder of The Eleventh Letter editorial services, with a newly opened brick-and-mortar Writing Gallery at 146 North Main Street in downtown Concord! She is also the nonfiction editor for The Maine Review and works closely with the NH Book Festival, NH Writer’s Project, and Arts Alley. Her recent work can be found in WTWH Media publications, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Eratio, The Waterwheel Review as a Pushcart Prize nominee, and Fourth Genre as a Steinberg Memorial Essay Prize finalist.