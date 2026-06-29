Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea at Seacoast Science Center

Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable summer of music and community spirit at the Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea concert series, hosted by Seacoast Science Center! Each Thursday evening in July, the Center will come alive with the sounds of live music against the stunning backdrop of the ocean in Odiorne Point State Park. As our largest fundraiser of the year, this annual concert series promises an eclectic mix of talented artists that will captivate audiences, all while helping to further our mission to inspire the conservation of our Blue Planet.

Our Thursday evening summer concert series brings some of New England’s favorite bands to the stage, but you can enjoy so much more than music! Our seaside tent has plenty of room for groovin’ to the tunes! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and pack a picnic or purchase food on site from our vendors (vendors subject to change and will be announced on social media the day of the show). Our famous adult beverage garden will also offer beer, hard seltzer and wine, and our annual Music by the Sea raffle will be open, with the opportunity to win fun local prizes and experiences!

A Music by the Sea Grand Finale: With five Thursdays in July in 2026, we’ll host a GRAND FINALE on Thursday, July 30th, featuring New England favorites, Entrain! This will be an upscale evening, dedicated to supporting the Center’s aquariums, exhibits, and life support systems for the Center’s animals, ensuring that they continue to inspire visitors about the wonders of our coastal home.

The finale concert will host special food vendors, a special finale raffle, adding more fun to the evening. This raffle will feature a Beverage Board, where you can enter for the opportunity to select from craft beer, wine, hard cider, and spirits. We are still planning this 2026 concert series finale, so check back for more finale fun and get your dancing shoes ready!

We hope you’ll join us for an experience that combines the beauty of music, the magic of the sea, and the joy of giving back. Don’t miss out on this annual Seacoast tradition by the seaside!

As always, at each concert, you will be able to enjoy the Center’s exhibits throughout the evening.

Please remember you may not bring alcohol or dogs into the Park or the concert grounds.

All concerts are 6-8:30pm; the gates open at 5pm.

Thursdays, July 2–July 30, 2026

6–8:30pm

2026 Tickets

Tickets are sold in advance per specific date. Your receipt is your ticket for entry. Walk-ins are subject to availability.

https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/atlantic-grill-music-by-the-sea

Bands

July 2 Fast Times

July 9 Joshua Tree

July 16 Jumbo Circus Peanuts

July 23 RDMTION

July 30 GRAND FINALE with Entrain

Ticket prices

For July 2, 9, 16 & 23

SSC members $28

Non-members $33

For July 30, Grand Finale benefit concert with Entrain

All Tickets: $40

Day-of tickets: $45

Special thanks to title sponsor Atlantic Grill, presenting sponsors Haley Ward and Partners Bank, and supporting sponsors New Hampshire Distributors and Rye Family Dental, and in-kind sponsors New Hampshire State Parks.

