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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

ArtsCinema Series Music: In Search of Chopin

ArtsCinema Series Music: In Search of Chopin

Phil Grabsky brings us the music and life story of Fryderyk Chopin, considered one of the greatest composers of all time. For four years, Phil Grabsky has travelled the globe in his quest to lay bare the life and music of Chopin. By talking to acclaimed musical historians such as Jeremy Siepmann and bringing to the screen performances by such esteemed musicians as Leif Ove Andsnes, Daniel Barenboim, Ronald Brautigam, Kevin Kenner and Lars Vogt he hopes to answer those questions. Renowned stage and screen star Juliet Stevenson provides narration. David Dawson brings life to the letters of Chopin himself.

The Park Theatre
$18
01:30 PM - 02:45 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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