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Arts Cinema Series: The Impressionists and the Man Who Made Them

Arts Cinema Series: The Impressionists and the Man Who Made Them

An eagerly anticipated exhibition travelling from the Musee d’Orsay Paris to the National Gallery London and onto the Philadelphia Museum of Art is the focus of the most comprehensive film ever made about the Impressionists.

The exhibition brings together Impressionist art accumulated by Paul Durand-Ruel, the 19th century Parisian art collector. Degas, Manet Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Sisley, are among the artists that he helped to establish through his galleries in London, New York and Paris.

The exhibition, bringing together Durand-Ruel’s treasures, is the focus of the film, which also interweaves the story of Impressionism and a look at highlights from Impressionist collections in several prominent American galleries.

Written and Directed by Phil Grabsky

The Park Theatre
$18
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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