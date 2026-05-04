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Annual Plant Sale

Annual Plant Sale

The annual Friends of the Griffin Public Library / Massabesic Garden Club Plant Sale is happening May 16th from 8 AM to 2 PM at the library.

Come browse a wide selection of vegetables, perennials, annuals, and heirloom starts.

Don’t miss our Adopt-a-Pot section, along with other garden-related items available for purchase.

Whether you're planting your very first garden or expanding an established one, there's something for everyone.
We hope to see you there!

Griffin Free Public Library
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library & Massabesic Garden Club
secretary@friendsofgriffinfree.org
https://friendsofgriffinfree.org
Griffin Free Public Library
22 Hooksett Rd
AUBURN, New Hampshire 03032
6034835374
staff@griffinfree.org

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