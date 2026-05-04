Annual Plant Sale

The annual Friends of the Griffin Public Library / Massabesic Garden Club Plant Sale is happening May 16th from 8 AM to 2 PM at the library.

Come browse a wide selection of vegetables, perennials, annuals, and heirloom starts.

Don’t miss our Adopt-a-Pot section, along with other garden-related items available for purchase.

Whether you're planting your very first garden or expanding an established one, there's something for everyone.

We hope to see you there!

