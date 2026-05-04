Annual Plant Sale
Annual Plant Sale
The annual Friends of the Griffin Public Library / Massabesic Garden Club Plant Sale is happening May 16th from 8 AM to 2 PM at the library.
Come browse a wide selection of vegetables, perennials, annuals, and heirloom starts.
Don’t miss our Adopt-a-Pot section, along with other garden-related items available for purchase.
Whether you're planting your very first garden or expanding an established one, there's something for everyone.
We hope to see you there!
Griffin Free Public Library
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library & Massabesic Garden Club
secretary@friendsofgriffinfree.org
Griffin Free Public Library
22 Hooksett RdAUBURN, New Hampshire 03032
6034835374
staff@griffinfree.org