AMC 150: BioBlitz the Montshire Museum of Science!
AMC 150: BioBlitz the Montshire Museum of Science!
Let’s BioBlitz the Montshire! Come use iNaturalist to help get a snapshot of all of the organisms that call the Museum home. Join Museum educators, and the Appalachian Mountain Club (they’re at the Museum to celebrate their 150th anniversary!) for a day of the best eye-spy game ever.
Montshire Museum of Science
Free with Museum Membership or Regular Admission
10:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
Artist Group Info
montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire RoadNorwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org