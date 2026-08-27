Adorable and otherworldly creatures take center stage at N.H. Art Association

Portsmouth, New Hampshire — Driven by music, storytelling, and a fascination with the mythology of New England forests. Ty Meier creates works of art filled with beautiful creatures, intricate designs, and a healthy dose of darkness. Embracing his spirit animal, the opossum, Meier depicts nocturnal forest scenes in his solo exhibition, “Field Notes from the Dreamwoods”, on view at N.H. Art Association this September.

As an artist and graphic designer, Meier’s appreciation for lyrics, conversation, and human connection is reflected in his use of handwritten lettering. His community of creatures and fine linework first draw us in, but his words invite us to stay. After a summer selling his art at music festivals, Meier is ready to finish off the season with a more formal art presentation.

Meier’s studio can be anywhere, he is obsessed with creating and is drawing whenever and wherever he can, even in the middle of a music festival. His artwork begins with pencil drawings on watercolor paper-often sharing his drafts with his large following in his newsletter. He inks these drawings with black acrylic paint pens, then adds watercolor washes on top. Finally, Meier details his artwork with more linework and acrylic paint. Meier’s mark-making is distinctive, evoking a flowing lyrical quality, reminiscent of graphic novels, tattoos, and a feeling of otherworldly dreamwoods.

Go & Do

Ty Meier’s "Field Notes from the Dreamwoods” will run at NHAA’s headquarters, the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, located at 136 State Street in Portsmouth from September 2nd to 27th. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm. The opening reception will be held on September 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm as part of Portsmouth’s Art ‘Round Town Art Walk. Visit nhartassociation.org or call 603-431-4230 for more information.