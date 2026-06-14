© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

A Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Class, Community, and Commute"

A Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Class, Community, and Commute"

The museum's Mellon Special Project Intern Javier Baluyut ’26 will discuss his student-curated exhibition that explores depictions of travel in the late 19th and 20th centuries through the lens of American culture and class. Travel is a ubiquitous human experience, with the modern age broadening available transportation to a range inconceivable less than a century ago. American travel culture has likewise evolved to serve the needs of its modern population, supporting a vast nest of public roads and highways at odds with a sparse passenger railway and underdeveloped public transportation networks.

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
04:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hood Museum of Art
(603) 646–2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.