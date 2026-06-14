A Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Class, Community, and Commute"

The museum's Mellon Special Project Intern Javier Baluyut ’26 will discuss his student-curated exhibition that explores depictions of travel in the late 19th and 20th centuries through the lens of American culture and class. Travel is a ubiquitous human experience, with the modern age broadening available transportation to a range inconceivable less than a century ago. American travel culture has likewise evolved to serve the needs of its modern population, supporting a vast nest of public roads and highways at odds with a sparse passenger railway and underdeveloped public transportation networks.