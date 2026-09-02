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A Night of Jazz with the Tom Gershwin Quintet

A Night of Jazz with the Tom Gershwin Quintet

The Great North Woods Center for the Arts will welcome Vermont-based trumpeter and composer Tom Gershwin and his quintet to Columbia for “A Night of Jazz” on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

Gershwin's expressive compositions are rooted in jazz while leaving room for the spontaneity and musical conversation that come through improvisation. His quintet brings together accomplished musicians who move easily between musical precision and the freedom to respond to one another in the moment.

Joining Gershwin on trumpet will be David Ambrosio on bass, Mike Bjella on saxophone, Perry Smith on guitar and Colin Stranahan on drums.

Great North Woods Center for the Arts
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great North Woods Center for the Arts
603-246-8998
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
gnwca.org

Artist Group Info

Tom Gershwin
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
https://www.tomgershwin.com/
Great North Woods Center for the Arts
1993 US Rte. 3
Columbia, New Hampshire 03576
603-246-8998
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
https://www.gnwca.org/

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