A Night of Jazz with the Tom Gershwin Quintet

The Great North Woods Center for the Arts will welcome Vermont-based trumpeter and composer Tom Gershwin and his quintet to Columbia for “A Night of Jazz” on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

Gershwin's expressive compositions are rooted in jazz while leaving room for the spontaneity and musical conversation that come through improvisation. His quintet brings together accomplished musicians who move easily between musical precision and the freedom to respond to one another in the moment.

Joining Gershwin on trumpet will be David Ambrosio on bass, Mike Bjella on saxophone, Perry Smith on guitar and Colin Stranahan on drums.