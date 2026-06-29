A Dance with Death - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

Join us for “A Dance with Death,” an interactive murder mystery fundraiser.

This year’s event will directly benefit our Recovery Residence, a safe and supportive home for individuals rebuilding their lives in recovery, as well as Camp Mariposa, a life-changing program that supports children and teens affected by a family member’s substance use.

Your support helps create real, lasting impact:

✨ Providing stable, substance-free housing for those in early recovery

✨ Offering guidance, community, and tools for long-term healing

✨ Giving youth a safe space to grow, connect, and simply be kids again

This is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a gathering of community, compassion, and purpose. Together, we can break cycles, restore hope, and build brighter futures.

Come for an unforgettable evening. Leave knowing you made a difference.