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A Dance With Death - Murder Mystery

A Dance With Death - Murder Mystery

A Dance with Death - Murder Mystery Fundraiser
Join us for “A Dance with Death,” an interactive murder mystery fundraiser.

This year’s event will directly benefit our Recovery Residence, a safe and supportive home for individuals rebuilding their lives in recovery, as well as Camp Mariposa, a life-changing program that supports children and teens affected by a family member’s substance use.

Your support helps create real, lasting impact:

✨ Providing stable, substance-free housing for those in early recovery

✨ Offering guidance, community, and tools for long-term healing

✨ Giving youth a safe space to grow, connect, and simply be kids again

This is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a gathering of community, compassion, and purpose. Together, we can break cycles, restore hope, and build brighter futures.

Come for an unforgettable evening. Leave knowing you made a difference.

The Venues at the Factory
85.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Revive Recovery
laurie.gouley@reviverecovery.org
https://www.reviverecovery.org/
The Venues at the Factory
252 South Willow St.
Manchester, New Hampshire 03103
(603) 691-2662
https://www.thevenuesatthefactory.com/

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