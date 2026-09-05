9 TO 5 in honor of Dolly Parton

The hilarious and enduring workplace comedy 9 TO 5 (1980) brings together three screen legends—Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton—as office workers who have finally had enough of their egotistical, sexist and thoroughly obnoxious boss, memorably played by Dabney Coleman. When their fantasies of getting even unexpectedly begin to come true, the women turn the tables on him and discover they may be much better at running the office themselves. More than four decades after its release, 9 to 5 remains a wonderfully funny satire of workplace inequality, friendship and female empowerment.

This special Park Theatre presentation is also a tribute to the late Dolly Parton (1946–2026), whose unforgettable performance as Doralee Rhodes marked her feature-film acting debut and launched a celebrated screen career. Parton wrote and performed the film’s irresistible title song, “9 to 5,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song and earned her two Grammy Awards, for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance; Parton also received Golden Globe nominations for her performance, as New Star of the Year and for the song.

The film immediately established Dolly Parton as a formidable comic actress: Roger Ebert called Parton “a natural-born movie star,” praising the energy and exuberance she brought to the screen. With Fonda, Tomlin and Parton displaying irresistible chemistry—and one of the most recognizable movie songs ever written—9 to 5 is both a crowd-pleasing comedy and a fitting celebration of Dolly Parton’s extraordinary talent, humor and legacy.

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