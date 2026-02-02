6th Annual AirPeyton Memorial 5K Walk/Run to benefit Pediatric Cancer Awareness on Sunday, September 13th, 2026. There is a 5K for adults and a 1K Fun Run for kids. There will be food trucks, raffles, a silent auction, lawn games, and more! Registration starts at 10AM, race starts at 11AM. You can register in advance online and see more information about our nonprofit AirPeyton, Inc. at airpeyton.org. We look forward to seeing you there!