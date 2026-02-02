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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

6th Annual AirPeyton Memorial 5K Walk/Run

6th Annual AirPeyton Memorial 5K Walk/Run

6th Annual AirPeyton Memorial 5K Walk/Run to benefit Pediatric Cancer Awareness on Sunday, September 13th, 2026. There is a 5K for adults and a 1K Fun Run for kids. There will be food trucks, raffles, a silent auction, lawn games, and more! Registration starts at 10AM, race starts at 11AM. You can register in advance online and see more information about our nonprofit AirPeyton, Inc. at airpeyton.org. We look forward to seeing you there!

Montpelier High School - VT
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

AirPeyton, Inc., VT
802-505-0877
mdpsmith02@yahoo.com
https://airpeyton.org/
Montpelier High School - VT
5 High School Drive
Montpelier, Vermont 05602

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