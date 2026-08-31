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36th Annual Book Sale at Saint Anselm College Geisel Library

36th Annual Book Sale at Saint Anselm College Geisel Library

The Geisel Library will host its 36th Annual Book Sale on Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th.

The book sale includes thousands of books across academic disciplines and genres, fiction and non-fiction alike.

This year's sale offers extensive offerings in literature and drama, history, arts, religion and so much more. Also on sale are DVDs, VHS tapes and music CDs.

Friday, 10/2 – 8:30 am-6:00pm
Saturday, 10/3 – 10:00am-6:00pm
Sunday, 10/4 – 10:00am-1:00pm

Pricing:
$1 paperbacks, audiovisual materials
$2 hardcover books
Cash and credit card accepted
*A separate specials table will be set up for unique titles and large book sets.

Saint Anselm College Geisel Library
Free
08:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Saint Anselm College Geisel Library
Saint Anselm College Geisel Library
100 Saint Anselm Drive
Manchester , New Hampshire 03102

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