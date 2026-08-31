36th Annual Book Sale at Saint Anselm College Geisel Library

The Geisel Library will host its 36th Annual Book Sale on Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th.

The book sale includes thousands of books across academic disciplines and genres, fiction and non-fiction alike.

This year's sale offers extensive offerings in literature and drama, history, arts, religion and so much more. Also on sale are DVDs, VHS tapes and music CDs.

Friday, 10/2 – 8:30 am-6:00pm

Saturday, 10/3 – 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday, 10/4 – 10:00am-1:00pm

Pricing:

$1 paperbacks, audiovisual materials

$2 hardcover books

Cash and credit card accepted

*A separate specials table will be set up for unique titles and large book sets.

