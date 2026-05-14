WHO: Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation

WHAT: Family STEM Day, free and open to the public and your participation is free, too!

WHERE: Nashua High School South, 36 Riverside Street, Nashua, N.H. – Plenty of parking!

WHEN: Sat., May 16, 2026 from 10am – 2pm

WHY: To celebrate our STEM education mission and the STEM community!

ABOUT our event:

Last year at our inaugural Family STEM Day event, we had well over 1,000 visitors with more than 40 hands-on activities and interactive presentations with 23 organizations. We are going to do this again! So far we have more than 30 exhibitors! We’d love you to be a part of this year’s fun!

Our 2nd Family STEM Day is coming up very soon! This event will celebrate and highlight our organization and its mission of promoting STEM initiatives happening in our community. Open to families, students, and community members of all ages, Family STEM Day is an opportunity for organizations to highlight their mission and work, engage with families, and inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators. We will have lots of hands-on exhibits, interactive demonstrations and lots of big and small ways STEM is part of our lives.

We will be showcasing programs that have benefited from foundation support, including: the Adult Learning Center’s Xploration Program, the United Way of Greater Nashua’s Wee Read initiative in addition to many others. Gloria McCarthy, co-founder of BSMM, said, “We are thrilled beyond words by the number of organizations willing to contribute their time and energy in support of the Brian S McCarthy Foundation’s Family STEM Day. This event is not only a celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math—it is a deeply personal way for us to honor and share Brian’s many passions with the community that he served for so many years.”

Our Schedule so far:

10:00 a.m.

Family STEM Day Begins!

Planetarium Open House

Hazy Ice Cream food truck service begins

Photo Booth open until 2 p.m.

10:30 a.m.

Welcome and acknowledgements (Demonstration Area) – STEM Champion and scholarship winners to be announced

Followed by Tesla Coil Demonstration

Planetarium Show

11:00 a.m.

Augusta’s Chicken on the Road food truck service begins until 1 p.m.

FIRST Robotics demonstrations 11-1

Planetarium Show

11:30 a.m.

Tesla Coil Demonstration

Planetarium Show

12:00 p.m.

Planetarium Show

12:30 p.m.

Tesla Coil Demonstration

Planetarium Show

12:45p.m.

Harvey Construction Robotics demonstration

1:00 p.m.

Planetarium Show

1:30 p.m.

Passport Winner Drawing and Closing Remarks

Tesla Coil Demonstration

Planetarium Open House

Our sponsors:

Harvey Construction, Rockland Trust Foundation, Paisner Dental Associates, Prunier & Prolman, P.A., and World Academy

ABOUT The Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation:The Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation was established in March 2019 in memory of the late Nashua Alderman-at-Large, in recognition of his devotion to Nashua’s education, and his affinity for the sciences and mathematics. Our mission is to promote education in STEM and to provide opportunities to Nashua high school students seeking to further their education in a STEM-based program.

Since our founding, we have funded over $104,341 in scholarships, grants, and donations, impacted 1,760 students, awarded 26 scholarships, supported 38 projects, served 21 Nashua, N.H. schools and organizations.

For more information:

Email: Events@BSMMemorial.com

Website: https://www.bsmmemorial.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrianSMcCarthyMemorialFoundation