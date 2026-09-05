19-Piece Compaq Big Band w/ Special Guest Vocalist Anaïs Reno at Concert & Mini-Master Class Benefit for David Bresnahan Scholarship for Music Education

On Saturday October 24th the 19-piece Compaq Big Band (CBB) and our (Very) Special Guest Vocalist Anaïs Reno from New York City invite you to join us for a unique musical event benefitting a cause near and dear to all of us – music education. That afternoon and evening we’re helping raise funds for the David Bresnahan Scholarship Fund for Music Education established at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire.

David Bresnahan's a former teacher, colleague, mentor, and friend to SO many in Granite State jazz circles, as well as a former longtime member of the CBB. We’re proud to now have him as a great sub, and he also gigs regularly with several other NH ensembles. Dave taught at Central (and then Memorial High School, also in Manchester) for many, many years, touching the lives of multiple generations of music students, particularly with his love of jazz. So it’s only fitting that Central has created a scholarship to help out graduating seniors entering college to major in music education.

All this takes place in the Practical Arts Building of Central High School, located at 535 Beech Street, just a 4-block walk from the center of Manchester’s bustling downtown.

There’s an evening concert 7:00-pm-9:00pm in beautiful 1500-seat McAllaster Auditorium, with the talented Central High School Jazz Ensemble (David Brien, Director) opening for the Compaq Big Band. Doors Open 6:30pm, General Admission, with a Suggested Donation of $20 per person (cash or credit card via QR code at door - QR code in advance).

*BUT WAIT UNTIL YOU HEAR WHAT COMES BEFORE THAT TO ‘SUPERCHARGE’ THIS SPECIAL SATURDAY!* That afternoon international jazz sensation Anaïs will be presenting a ‘mini-master class' on performing as a professional jazz vocalist. This will be held 4:00pm-5:00pm in Room A-19. Open Seating, with Doors Open 3:30pm, *AND IT WILL BE FREE TO ALL!*

The goal of the session is simply to offer some insights from Anaïs’ dazzling early pro career that may be of interest to those thinking about performing jazz out in front of a band, perhaps already continuing into college with their jazz career begun in high school – or even beyond. Or maybe just reconfirm why this is such a cool niche within performing arts for those already doing it, via someone who at just 22 years old is already a seasoned veteran of New York City’s extremely competitive jazz scene, and who’s quickly gained fame for selling out iconic global jazz venues like Birdland in NYC and Ronnie Scott’s in London on a frequent basis.

This session is absolutely NOT intended for ONLY high school jazz students! We of course want them, AND their parents, music educators, those in collegiate vocal ensembles, adult jazz singers, regional pro’s and ‘passionate amateurs’ - vocalists AND instrumentalists - and simply just plain fans of the genre (no matter their age), to all feel welcome to attend.

Though the overwhelming amount of Anaïs’ performances are with small ensembles, she can also speak to what it's like to make the transition from a trio/quartet environment in an intimate NYC or London jazz club setting to fronting a 19-piece big band on a large stage, and back again, seamlessly.

I've also 'volunteered' a quintet made up of the CBB rhythm section plus one of our tenor sax players that afternoon so that Anaïs a few 'live demos' woven into the class time. There'll be a little time for Q&A, as well.

Who knows where the next potential star to front a jazz ensemble/big band might come from? Maybe from that room on Saturday the 24th.

Moving on to what to expect in the evening concert program (besides the great opening by the Central High School Jazz Ensemble), prepare to be WOWED by Anaïs with arrangements from the Great American Songbook as performed by Ella Fitzgerald with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, as well as other jazz classics as sung by Ella, plus selections taken from the books of Carmen McRae, Anita O’Day, and Helen O’Connell. And, we’ll round out the evening with a couple instrumentals from the books of greats such as Count Basie, Chris Walden, John Clayton, and others.

It would *REALLY HELP US OUT A LOT* with planning if you would kindly fill out this very brief Google Form if you’re planning on attending one or both events October 24th [https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLuNsQZFf02bhd-nSJS-2_Y4RA1b6eKufHv1yCAv8lJ0YhPw/viewform](https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLuNsQZFf02bhd-nSJS-2_Y4RA1b6eKufHv1yCAv8lJ0YhPw/viewform)

Walk-ins welcomed to both the evening and afternoon festivities – mini-master class seating maximum capacity approximately 125.

You can read more about Anaïs at [www.anaisreno.com](https://www.anaisreno.com) and in the long-form bio below. She’s performed six times out in front of the Compaq Big Band, including this past August 23rd at City Winery Boston. Here’s a recent video (just a collage put together from unedited iPhone captured live at the Andres Institute of Art in Brookline, NH) of Anaïs performing with us [https://www.compaqbigband.com/video/cbb_20240921_AndresInstituteOfArt.mp4](https://www.compaqbigband.com/video/cbb_20240921_AndresInstituteOfArt.mp4)

Anaïs Reno’s love affair with the Great American Songbook began at age ten, and her rise to prominence in the hugely competitive jazz scene that is NYC with shows at Birdland Jazz Club in Times Square beginning when she was thirteen. During her years at famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, and then while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Vocal Jazz Performance from Purchase College (SUNY Purchase) in New York in May 2025 (as an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar), her career skyrocketed both nationally, as well as abroad.

She has performed at storied venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Django, and Feinstein's 54 Below, plus Seneca One Auditorium in Buffalo, NY for International Jazz Day, as well as singing her own compositions with the New York Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall (Lincoln Center). Anaïs has also sung at Madison Square Garden, and at the Caramoor Jazz Festival. She delivered a stunning rendition of “America The Beautiful” on national television at Citi Field for the New York Mets/Yankees game on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In addition to Birdland, Anaïs performs regularly at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London (SEVERAL sold out shows at both) at many other iconic jazz addresses (nearly always sellouts) such as Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC) and One Flight Up in New York City, Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia, PA, the Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, MO, the Valhalla Boat House Theatre in Lake Tahoe, CA, and PizzaExpress in London. She’s also made two consecutive appearances at the annual Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and just returned from her first gigs in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On her schedule for later 2026 and 2027 are gigs in Cambridge (UK), Muri (Switzerland), Paris, Prague, Gdansk (Poland), and Cologne (Germany).

Central High School is located within walking distance of many affordable dining establishments in Downtown Manchester, so mini-master class attendees will have the time to walk to/from one of those to grab dinner (we do recommend making reservations somewhere that takes them, just to be sure you get back in time). There’s plenty of free on-street parking near Central High School – closer to downtown there is charged on-street parking that runs until 8:00pm.

Lastly, PLEASE share this post/event out to others that you feel might be interested. That goes especially for already-involved or just-curious jazz vocal and instrumental students, parents, music educators, and simply fans of jazz.

A special shout-out to ‘100% adult big band’ members out there from the New England region, especially vocalists. We’d love for you hear and meet Anaïs – EVERYONE can learn something from this tremendously impressive young lady.

[www.compaqbigband.com](https://www.compaqbigband.com) | [www.anaisreno.com](https://www.anaisreno.com)

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