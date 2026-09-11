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12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State with Robert Goodby

12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State with Robert Goodby

More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. Robert Goodby discusses how the real depth of Native history was revealed when an archaeological study prior to construction of the new Keene Middle School discovered traces of four structures dating to the end of the Ice Age. The site revealed information about the economy, gender roles, and household organization of the Granite State's very first inhabitants, as well as evidence of social networks that extended for hundreds of miles across northern New England.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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