OCT. 17/18 11th Annual Great New England Fall Craft and Artisan Show -Milford, NH

Our largest show of the year!!

ACCLAIMED THE BEST IN THE REGION! "FABULOUS" ~ "ALL HANDMADE PRODUCTS" ~ "BEST AROUND"!

Sat, Oct 17 | 10 - 4 pm

Sun, Oct 18 | 10 - 4 pm

Indoor show ~ in the enormous Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road in Tax-Free Milford, NH

Come celebrate with us and support 174 of the finest Craftsmen, Specialty Food Makers and Artisans from New England offering a wide variety of high quality wares, home decor, Specialty Food, Chocolate, apparel, fine jewelry, Wood turned products, Authors, Glass designs, Resin works, Wood Carvings, Photography, Paper Mache, Paintings, Lamps, Iron Works, Sketches, Fudge, Hot Sauce, Decor, Furniture and so much more!

Carefully curated show - Never the same show twice, but always just as nice!!

Plus~

Live Music

$100 Door Prize

Food Trucks

Craft Beer and Cocktails

Large Screen TV's For football viewing

Plenty of indoor seating

Food samples and tastings from Specialty Food Makers

$7 Door Fee valid both days (that's right- return Sunday for free!)

Free entry after 3 pm on Sunday

Free on-site Parking

Ages 14 and under-free

ATM

Service Pets only, please

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