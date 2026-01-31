© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Across the Table Conversations: Mary Gaitskill & August Lamm

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published January 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
Mary Gaitskill and August Lamm sit down for a conversation moderated by NHPR President Jim Schachter on September 9th, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH.
Sara Plourde
NHPR, in collaboration with The Music Hall and MacDowell, presents Across the Table Conversations - a multidisciplinary talks series spotlighting emerging and established MacDowell Fellows in public conversation.

Moderated by NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter, this first event featured celebrated author Mary Gaitskill in conversation with writer and visual artist August Lamm.

Mary Gaitskill is known for her searing, emotionally complex novels, essays, and short stories, including This is Pleasure, Veronica, and Bad Behavior, which included the short story “Secretary,” and has been featured in The New Yorker, Harper’s, and Esquire.

August Lamm is a writer and visual artist whose essays have appeared in The Guardian and The New York Times, and is known for her perspectives on low-tech living.

This conversation was recorded at the Music Hall Lounge on September 9th, 2025 during the Seacoast Litfest.


Tags
Arts & Culture BooksNHPR Books
Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
