Across the Table Conversations: Mary Gaitskill & August Lamm

NHPR, in collaboration with The Music Hall and MacDowell, presents Across the Table Conversations - a multidisciplinary talks series spotlighting emerging and established MacDowell Fellows in public conversation.

Moderated by NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter, this first event featured celebrated author Mary Gaitskill in conversation with writer and visual artist August Lamm.

Mary Gaitskill is known for her searing, emotionally complex novels, essays, and short stories, including This is Pleasure, Veronica, and Bad Behavior, which included the short story “Secretary,” and has been featured in The New Yorker, Harper’s, and Esquire.

August Lamm is a writer and visual artist whose essays have appeared in The Guardian and The New York Times, and is known for her perspectives on low-tech living.

This conversation was recorded at the Music Hall Lounge on September 9th, 2025 during the Seacoast Litfest.