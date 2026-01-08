© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Authors On Main

Authors on Main: Laura Knoy

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published January 8, 2026 at 10:05 AM EST
Laura Knoy sits with Rick Ganley to discuss her debut novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace on November 12, 2025
Zoe Mitchell
Laura Knoy sits with Rick Ganley to discuss her debut novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace on November 12, 2025

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, N.H, and in this episode, Laura Knoy comes to the BNH Stage to sit down with Rick Ganley and discuss her debut novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace.

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this conversation. Authors on Main is part of NHPR Books, which airs each Saturday at 3 p.m.. Find all past conversations and so much more, here!

The Shopkeeper of Alsace is an uplifting tale of family, love, resilience, and one unstoppable woman, all based on the true story of a woman named Sarah. When WWII comes for her family, Sarah thinks she's ready. She's had training, after all, coming of age in Poland during World War I.

This conversation between Laura Knoy and Rick Ganley was recorded before a live audience at the BNH Stage in Concord, N.H. on November 12, 2025.

