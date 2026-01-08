Authors on Main: Laura Knoy

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, N.H, and in this episode, Laura Knoy comes to the BNH Stage to sit down with Rick Ganley and discuss her debut novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace.

Authors on Main is part of NHPR Books, which airs each Saturday at 3 p.m..

The Shopkeeper of Alsace is an uplifting tale of family, love, resilience, and one unstoppable woman, all based on the true story of a woman named Sarah. When WWII comes for her family, Sarah thinks she's ready. She's had training, after all, coming of age in Poland during World War I.

This conversation between Laura Knoy and Rick Ganley was recorded before a live audience at the BNH Stage in Concord, N.H. on November 12, 2025.