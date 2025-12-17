A conversation with Neko Case

2025 was a landmark year for the genre-bending singer-songwriter Neko Case.

She released a new album, "Neon Grey Midnight Green," and published a memoir, The Harder I Fight The More I Love You. In both, she uses her singular voice to weave together personal stories, the sounds of a diverse musical community and her abundant respect for the natural world.

Case has deep roots in Vermont. She spent some of her childhood years in Lamoille County and now has a farm in the Northeast Kingdom.

She joins us to share her experiences over three decades in the music world, and the inspiration behind her latest album.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

