© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

A conversation with Neko Case

Vermont Public | By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Singer-songwriter Neko Case has deep roots in Vermont.
Epitaph Records
/
Courtesy
Singer-songwriter Neko Case has deep roots in Vermont.

2025 was a landmark year for the genre-bending singer-songwriter Neko Case.

She released a new album, "Neon Grey Midnight Green," and published a memoir, The Harder I Fight The More I Love You. In both, she uses her singular voice to weave together personal stories, the sounds of a diverse musical community and her abundant respect for the natural world.

Case has deep roots in Vermont. She spent some of her childhood years in Lamoille County and now has a farm in the Northeast Kingdom.

She joins us to share her experiences over three decades in the music world, and the inspiration behind her latest album.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Vermont Public News
Arts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.