LISTEN: Holidays By Request 2025
On Friday, Dec. 12, Holidays by Request returned live on NHPR for two joyful hours of listener-requested holiday music. To wrap up 2025 on a festive note, hosts Rick Ganley, Joe Boehnlein and Kate McNally invited listeners to dig deep into the holiday canon — surfacing under-appreciated classics, forgotten favorites, and a few delightful surprises along the way.
Musical Guests:
Inspired by the spirit of The Word Barn’s Old-Time Jam Sessions with Betsy Green, a special group of musicians came together to bring festive, bluegrass-tinged cheer to the studio. Their sound felt like gathering around a fire with friends..
One of the night’s standout moments was a live performance of John Prine's “Christmas in Prison,” that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening: heartfelt and a little unconventional.
- Betsy Green — fiddle
- Forrest Schwartz — clawhammer banjo
- Tim Fitzpatrick — guitar
NHPR Staff Performances:
The celebration also featured special performances from NHPR staff:
- Julia Furukawa, host of All Things Considered, delivered a soulful rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”
- Senior producer Jason Moon performed Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”
- Senior producer Taylor Quimby brought a playful twist with “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Thanks to everyone who tuned in, made requests, and helped make Holidays by Request a warm and memorable way to close out the year.
Miss the show?
We’ve got you covered. Settle in for the replay at 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and let the holiday spirit find you. Find the complete schedule of NHPR's Holiday Programming lineup, here.