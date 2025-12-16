LISTEN: Holidays By Request 2025

Dan Tuohy The Folk Show's Kate McNally cohosted the festivities along with Rick Ganley and Joe Boehnlein.

On Friday, Dec. 12, Holidays by Request returned live on NHPR for two joyful hours of listener-requested holiday music. To wrap up 2025 on a festive note, hosts Rick Ganley, Joe Boehnlein and Kate McNally invited listeners to dig deep into the holiday canon — surfacing under-appreciated classics, forgotten favorites, and a few delightful surprises along the way.

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch an encore airing of NHPR's Holidays By Request from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

Musical Guests:

Inspired by the spirit of The Word Barn’s Old-Time Jam Sessions with Betsy Green, a special group of musicians came together to bring festive, bluegrass-tinged cheer to the studio. Their sound felt like gathering around a fire with friends..

One of the night’s standout moments was a live performance of John Prine's “Christmas in Prison,” that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening: heartfelt and a little unconventional.

Emily Quirk From left to right: Forrest Schwartz and claw hammer banjo, Betsy Green on fiddle, and Tim Fitzpatrick on guitar.

Betsy Green — fiddle

Forrest Schwartz — clawhammer banjo

Tim Fitzpatrick — guitar

NHPR Staff Performances:

The celebration also featured special performances from NHPR staff:



Julia Furukawa, host of All Things Considered, delivered a soulful rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

Senior producer Jason Moon performed Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Senior producer Taylor Quimby brought a playful twist with “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Thanks to everyone who tuned in, made requests, and helped make Holidays by Request a warm and memorable way to close out the year.

Miss the show?

We’ve got you covered. Settle in for the replay at 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and let the holiday spirit find you. Find the complete schedule of NHPR's Holiday Programming lineup, here.