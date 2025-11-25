Thanksgiving 2025: A celebration of food, music and stories on NHPR

Celebrate the warmth, flavors, and stories of the season with NHPR’s special Thanksgiving programming. Whether you’re cooking up a feast, gathering with loved ones, or easing into a long holiday weekend, we’ll bring you a rich lineup of holiday shows — from expert kitchen guidance and thoughtful storytelling to music filled with gratitude and tradition. Here’s just a taste of what’s happening on NHPR this Thanksgiving.

Listen to NHPR on your trusty radio, stream us online, or just ask your smart speaker to "play NHPR."

Thursday, November 27 – Thanksgiving Day

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential - 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

NHPR kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Confidential, the annual live holiday call-in show from The Splendid Table. Host Francis Lam takes your calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests on the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year’s stellar guest lineup includes:

Samin Nosrat – James Beard Award–winning author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and the new cookbook Good Things .

– James Beard Award–winning author of and the new cookbook . Evan Kleiman – Chef, cookbook author, and host of KCRW’s Good Food .

– Chef, cookbook author, and host of KCRW’s . Vivian Howard – Award-winning chef and author of This Will Make It Taste Good and Deep Run Roots .

– Award-winning chef and author of and . Yossy Arefi – Brooklyn-based recipe developer and author of Snacking Bakes and Snacking Cakes .

Turkey Confidential is distributed by American Public Media.

Marketplace: Feeding the Family - 6 p.m.–7 p.m.

As families gather around the table this season, Marketplace takes a deeper look at the economics of food. From rising ingredient costs and new SNAP paperwork requirements to the challenges facing farmers after changes to USDA grant and loan forgiveness programs, this special explores the realities shaping the holiday meal — with a touch of history and the classic Marketplace storytelling you love.

Marketplace is distributed by American Public Media.

The Folk Show with Kate McNally – Thanksgiving Special - 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Wind down your Thanksgiving feast with an evening of warm, heartfelt folk music. Host Kate McNally curates songs of gratitude, gathering, and home — the perfect soundtrack for ending Thanksgiving with friends, family, and great tunes on NHPR.

And be sure to check out the long list on in-studio performances has lined up beginning this weekend through the beginning of January 2026!

Saturday, November 29

Homegrown NH - 8:35 a.m.

Is this the year you finally commit to a living Christmas tree? Believe it or not, you can deck the halls with a real, still-growing tree that spends the holidays indoors — and then moves outside to live its best life in your yard.

Tune in to Weekend Edition for the latest Homegrown NH, as NHPR’s Jessica Hunt and Emma Erler from the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center share their smartest tips, tricks, and holiday-season gardening know-how.

Saturday Request Live: Cranberries and Chaos - 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

It’s the last Saturday of the month — and this time, it’s themed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday! Join NHPR's Joe Boehnlein for Saturday Request Live, a live, listener-powered playlist celebrating gratitude vs. the irresistible urge to splurge.

Send in your requests to music@nhpr.org or call 603-513-7729 during the show.