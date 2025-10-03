NHPR joins NH Book Festival in Concord Oct. 3 & Oct. 4

NHPR is proud to be a media partner of the 2025 NH Book Festival, returning to downtown Concord on October 3–4 for its highly anticipated second year.

This celebration of books and storytelling will bring together more than 50 nationally recognized authors and poets for a weekend of engaging conversations, live readings, panels, and signings—all designed to connect readers and writers in meaningful ways.

The festival’s main events will take place on Saturday, October 4, as a free, all-day public event, featuring a wide range of literary programming for all ages. In addition to the Saturday lineup, the festival will host several ticketed keynote events, offering readers the chance to hear from acclaimed authors in a more intimate setting.

The festival kicked off on Friday morning, October 3, with the Children’s Keynote featuring Tui Sutherland, beloved author of the Wings of Fire series, along with several other bestselling titles for young readers. This special event was held at the Capitol Center for the Arts and moderated by NHPR’s Taylor Quimby.

On Saturday, October 4, NHPR will also be part of the action during festival's afternoon programming. At 1:15 p.m., celebrated cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss will join NHPR’s Rick Ganley on stage for a Spotlight Conversation about Bliss’s new memoir, You Can Never Die. Known for his distinct artistic voice and wit, Bliss brings both humor and poignancy to this personal exploration of childhood, family, and the emotional power of illustration.

Immediately following at 2:30 p.m., the panel "Unexpected Journeys" will feature authors Rob Franklin, Annie Hartnett, and Tim Weed, whose latest novels explore emotional and literal voyages—from a quixotic cross-country trip to post-apocalyptic survival and the aftermath of a single night that changes everything. This conversation will be moderated by author and NHPR host Rachel Barenbaum, offering insights into how fiction can reflect the journeys we all undertake.