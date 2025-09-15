Season 5 of Check This Out Premieres This Fall on NHPR

Get ready, book lovers: Check This Out is back for Season 5.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 27, you can join novelist Rachel Barenbaum for 12 fresh episodes of NHPR’s favorite author interview series — now with even more high-stakes storytelling, plot twists, and yes... some well-earned romantasy.

This season, we’re embracing the full spectrum of fiction — from historical convents and family curses to snails in Ukraine and sword-wielding, brooding fae warriors.

Check This Out will air Saturdays at 3 p.m. beginning September 27, 2025 and will run through December 13 on NHPR and NHPR.org . Check This Out will also be heard on Vermont Public stations at this same time. You can subscribe to the podcast here .

“Each season, Check This Out stretches a little further — the conversations go deeper, the stories get bolder,” says producer Jessica Hunt. “We’re exploring fiction that plays with form, embraces imagination, and isn’t afraid to get a little wild."

Every conversation will be paired with a downloadable PDF discussion guide, perfect for book clubs or readers who want to dive deeper.

Here's a look at the upcoming books and authors this season:

Maria Reva — Endling - Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

Set in Ukraine, an eccentric scientist breeding rare snails crosses paths with sisters posing as members of the marriage industry. As Russia invades, they embark on a wild journey involving kidnapped bachelors and a last-of-its-kind snail.

Jennifer Armentrout — The Primal of Blood and Bone - Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.

“Romantasy” titles from indie presses, along with their enormous fan bases on BookTok, are reshaping the publishing landscape. Jennifer Armentrout is proving that the next giant of fiction doesn’t need a giant publisher. This is the sixth book in the Blood and Ash series- all published by a tiny Indie press that is taking publishing by storm.

Ruben Reyes Jr. — Archive of Unknown Universes

A genre-blending, speculative historical novel about revolution and empire, following two families across alternate timelines of the Salvadoran civil war.

Xenobe Purvis — The Hounding

Based on a strange historical anecdote, this novel tells the story of five sisters in18th-century England whose neighbors become convinced they’re turning into dogs.

Katie Yee — Maggie: Or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into A Bar

When a young mother’s life unravels after a divorce and a cancer diagnosis, she spins her pain into sharp, comedic fiction that’s equal parts heartbreaking and hilarious.

Quiara Alegría Hudes — The White Hot

Told as a letter from mother to daughter, this luminous novel explores a moment of abandonment that stretches from ten days to ten years—and reshapes a family forever.

Addie E. Citchens — Dominion

A Southern Black family drama unfolds as long-held secrets about a beloved son surface, shaking the foundation of a Mississippi town.

Rickey Fayne — Devil Three Times

In this debut novel, eight generations of a Black family in West Tennessee are visited by the Devil himself, each offered a different kind of salvation—while he wonders if redemption is possible for him, too.

Janet Rich Edwards — Canticle

Set in 13th-century Bruges, this historical debut centers on a young woman’s search for faith, agency, and love in a convent—and in a world that wants to silence her.

Special Episode — Best Books of 2025

A conversation with judges from the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what makes a book stand out—and their favorite books you might have missed.

Whether you're looking for your next book club pick or a deeper dive into today’s most compelling fiction, Check This Out is your literary destination this fall.