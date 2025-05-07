An evening with author Marjan Kamali and NHPR’s Rachel Barenbaum

Join NHPR literary host Rachel Barenbaum on Wednesday, May 14 for an unforgettable evening with author Marjan Kamali, as they discuss Kamali's most recent novel The Lion Women of Tehran.

This special event —-presented by 826 Boston in partnership with NHPR’s Check This Out and PEN/Faulkner— celebrates the transformative power of literature and the work of three organizations dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and inspiring the next generation of writers.



NHPR’s Check This Out brings emerging and underrepresented authors to public radio listeners across New England.

brings emerging and underrepresented authors to public radio listeners across New England. PEN/Faulkner Foundation champions literary excellence and freedom of expression.

champions literary excellence and freedom of expression. 826 Boston provides free writing and publishing programs for Boston youth.

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 6:00 PM (Reception)

Speaking Program Begins: 6:20 PM

Event Concludes: 7:00 PM

Location: GrubStreet at the Seaport

50 Liberty Drive, Suite 500

Boston, MA 02210

This event is free and open to the public — please RSVP to reserve your spot.

Check This Out airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. through June 21 on NHPR and NHPR.org.

About Marjan Kamali

Marjan Kamali is the award-winning author of The Lion Women of Tehran, an instant national bestseller, The Stationery Shop, a national and international bestseller, and Together Tea, a Massachusetts Book Award finalist. She is a 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship.

Marjan’s novels are published in translation in more than 25 languages (22 languages for The Stationery Shop and 10 languages for Together Tea). Her essays have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Literary Hub, and The Los Angeles Review of Books.

About Rachel Barenbaum

Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. Atomic Anna was long listed for the Massachusetts Book Award, nominated for a Goodreads Choice Award, named an Honor Book by the Association of Jewish Libraries for their 2022 Fiction Award, and received a starred review from both Kirkus and Publishers Weekly. A Bend in the Stars was named a New York Times Summer Reading Selection and a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection.

Rachel is the founder and host of the radio show, Check This Out, a literary show focused on emerging and diverse writers that airs on New Hampshire’s NPR and is available wherever you get your podcasts.

About 826 Boston

826 Boston is a nonprofit writing, tutoring, and publishing organization where students in grades K-12 and beyond can share their stories, amplify their voices, and develop as leaders in school and in life.