© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!
NHPR Events

An evening with author Marjan Kamali and NHPR’s Rachel Barenbaum

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT

Join NHPR literary host Rachel Barenbaum on Wednesday, May 14 for an unforgettable evening with author Marjan Kamali, as they discuss Kamali's most recent novel The Lion Women of Tehran.

This special event —-presented by 826 Boston in partnership with NHPR’s Check This Out and PEN/Faulkner— celebrates the transformative power of literature and the work of three organizations dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and inspiring the next generation of writers.

Date: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 6:00 PM (Reception)
Speaking Program Begins: 6:20 PM
Event Concludes: 7:00 PM
Location: GrubStreet at the Seaport
50 Liberty Drive, Suite 500
Boston, MA 02210

This event is free and open to the public — please RSVP to reserve your spot.

Check This Out airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. through June 21 on NHPR and NHPR.org.  Subscribe to the podcast: Apple | Amazon | Spotify

About Marjan Kamali

Marjan Kamali is the award-winning author of The Lion Women of Tehran, an instant national bestseller, The Stationery Shop, a national and international bestseller, and Together Tea, a Massachusetts Book Award finalist. She is a 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship.

Marjan’s novels are published in translation in more than 25 languages (22 languages for The Stationery Shop and 10 languages for Together Tea). Her essays have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Literary Hub, and The Los Angeles Review of Books.

About Rachel Barenbaum

Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. Atomic Anna was long listed for the Massachusetts Book Award, nominated for a Goodreads Choice Award, named an Honor Book by the Association of Jewish Libraries for their 2022 Fiction Award, and received a starred review from both Kirkus and Publishers Weekly. A Bend in the Stars was named a New York Times Summer Reading Selection and a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection.

Rachel is the founder and host of the radio show, Check This Out, a literary show focused on emerging and diverse writers that airs on New Hampshire’s NPR and is available wherever you get your podcasts.

About 826 Boston

826 Boston is a nonprofit writing, tutoring, and publishing organization where students in grades K-12 and beyond can share their stories, amplify their voices, and develop as leaders in school and in life.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR Books
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.