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Navajo environmentalists were offered money to drop opposition to energy project

NPR | By Chris Clements
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:26 AM EDT

On the Navajo Reservation, a would-be energy developer appears to have tried to bribe a local environmental group to drop opposition to his project.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Chris Clements

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