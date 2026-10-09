Navajo environmentalists were offered money to drop opposition to energy project
On the Navajo Reservation, a would-be energy developer appears to have tried to bribe a local environmental group to drop opposition to his project.
Copyright 2026 NPR
On the Navajo Reservation, a would-be energy developer appears to have tried to bribe a local environmental group to drop opposition to his project.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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