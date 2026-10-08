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How 'Musk' director Alex Gibney became a critic

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with director Alex Gibney about "Musk," his new documentary on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Initial release 10/9, national US theatrical release 10/16.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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