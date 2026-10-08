How 'Musk' director Alex Gibney became a critic
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with director Alex Gibney about "Musk," his new documentary on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Initial release 10/9, national US theatrical release 10/16.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with director Alex Gibney about "Musk," his new documentary on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Initial release 10/9, national US theatrical release 10/16.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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