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The scale of destruction in Gaza may hinder any plans to rebuild the region

WBUR
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

New Google Maps satellite images show the scale of destruction in Gaza, three years after Israel’s war in the enclave began. More than 80% of the infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged, according to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Host Robin Young speaks with Jaser AbuMousa, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a non-resident policy adviser at the International Peace Institute, about what it’ll take to rebuild the devastated region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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