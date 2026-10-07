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FBI counterintelligence squads are now severely understaffed, as threats only grow

NPR | By Ryan Lucas
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT

NPR's exclusive reporting shows that the FBI teams that hunt foreign spies are severely understaffed, down as much as 50 percent in some offices.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

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