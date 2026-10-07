FBI counterintelligence squads are now severely understaffed, as threats only grow
NPR's exclusive reporting shows that the FBI teams that hunt foreign spies are severely understaffed, down as much as 50 percent in some offices.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's exclusive reporting shows that the FBI teams that hunt foreign spies are severely understaffed, down as much as 50 percent in some offices.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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