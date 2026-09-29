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The Senate passes the Protect College Sports Act

NPR | By Becky Sullivan
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act Monday night, marking the most significant milestone to date in the attempt to legislate reform in college athletics.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan is NPR’s sports correspondent.
See stories by Becky Sullivan

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